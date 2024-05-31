Listen Live
Local

Emergency Landing: Plane Touches Down on Highway 501

Published on May 31, 2024

Airplane and sky, the plane is landing. Airplane take off on the blue sky, Aircraft flying on sky background. Passenger plane ready for landing. Low angle view of Airplane flying under blue sky.

Source: kckate16 / Getty

A small aircraft conducted an emergency landing on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest vicinity.

Video footage obtained by WMBF News depicts the plane landing safely near Carolina Forest Boulevard, with no reported collisions with vehicles on the busy thoroughfare, says WBTV.

Horry County Fire Rescue, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department, responded to the incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Following the landing, multiple lanes were temporarily blocked as crews conducted investigations and cleared the area.

According to FlightAware data, the aircraft departed from MYR at 10:45 a.m., flew to the Wilmington area, then returned to Myrtle Beach, where it ultimately made the emergency landing on Highway 501.

Read the full story here

