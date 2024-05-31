Listen Live
Local

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore’s Father Dead at 75

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Flag of the US State of North Carolina

Source: Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty

Richard Keith Moore, the father of North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and a former local elected official, passed away Monday at the age of 75.

According to Tim Moore’s spokesperson, Demi Dowdy, the elder Moore died at his Kings Mountain residence after a prolonged health battle.

A U.S. Army veteran, Richard Keith Moore was actively involved in his community, owning and managing a furniture store and a convenience store in Kings Mountain. Additionally, he served on the City Council for a tenure of 12 years, as outlined in an obituary from Harris Funeral Home.

Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was among those offering condolences on Tuesday. In 2017, Cooper appointed Rick Moore to the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Board.

Survived by his wife, Jean, a daughter, and four grandchildren, Richard Keith Moore leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to his family and community.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close