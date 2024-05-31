North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore’s Father Dead at 75

Richard Keith Moore, the father of North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and a former local elected official, passed away Monday at the age of 75.
According to Tim Moore’s spokesperson, Demi Dowdy, the elder Moore died at his Kings Mountain residence after a prolonged health battle.
A U.S. Army veteran, Richard Keith Moore was actively involved in his community, owning and managing a furniture store and a convenience store in Kings Mountain. Additionally, he served on the City Council for a tenure of 12 years, as outlined in an obituary from Harris Funeral Home.
Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was among those offering condolences on Tuesday. In 2017, Cooper appointed Rick Moore to the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Board.
Survived by his wife, Jean, a daughter, and four grandchildren, Richard Keith Moore leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to his family and community.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith
-
UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man