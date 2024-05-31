Listen Live
Aviation Museum Bearing Sullenberger’s Name Reopens Saturday

Published on May 31, 2024

'Miracle on the Hudson' the Sullenberger Aviation Museum opens displaying the plane that landed in the river in Charlotte

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Charlotte’s Sullenberger Aviation Museum gears up for its grand opening this Saturday, marking a milestone in honoring the legacy of retired Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. The man behind the name, renowned for his heroic actions in 2009, graced the museum with his presence on Wednesday evening, says WBTV.

Capt. Sullenberger, famously known for his adept handling of the “Miracle on the Hudson” emergency, safely landed a disabled flight from New York to Charlotte after bird strikes rendered both engines unusable. Reflecting on that fateful day, he expressed unwavering confidence in his decision-making, stating, “I never thought I was going to die that day.”

With a renewed mission to inspire and educate, the museum will reopen its doors on Saturday, aiming to uplift Charlotte’s future innovators.

