Mecklenburg County Records 8th Rabies Case of 2024

According to WCCB, authorities have confirmed the eighth case of rabies in Mecklenburg County for 2024, involving a raccoon.
Residents residing on Moretz Avenue within the 28206 zip code will be notified of the positive rabies test concerning a raccoon in their vicinity. Fortunately, no human or domestic pet exposures have been reported.
This incident marks the seventh rabid raccoon case in Mecklenburg County this year, with an additional case involving a Bovine in the 28227 zip code.
Over the past five years, Mecklenburg County has consistently recorded at least 14 positive rabies cases annually.
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man
-
UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition