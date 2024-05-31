Listen Live
Local

Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
historic southern city of chester south carolina

Source: digidreamgrafix / Getty

While neighboring counties around Charlotte grapple with issues like congested roads, job shortages, and housing surpluses, Chester County experiences a different narrative.

Recent data from the US Census reveals a modest decline in Chester County’s population, losing 68 residents over the past three years, representing a -0.2% decrease.

Related Stories

Despite these numerical setbacks, County Administrator Brian Hester and Economic Development Director Robert Long assert that the statistics don’t capture the full picture. Industrial businesses remain a robust economic driver for the county, showing resilience and growth. While other counties prioritize job creation to avoid becoming solely residential areas, Chester County embraces its role as a residential hub.

According to WCCB, the county is witnessing a surge in residential development, with approximately 3,000 homes planned across six communities, primarily concentrated in the northeast. With a current population of around 33,000 residents, Long anticipates a significant population increase of 5,000 to 8,000 individuals within the next decade, possibly even sooner.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

local North Carolina population South Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close