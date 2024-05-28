Listen Live
Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Love, Life, Leadership and More with AV

Published on May 28, 2024

Source: Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson / Radio One

Ahead of “The Cryout Experience” returning to Houston this June, Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson of The Lighthouse Church sat down with AV to talk about the powerful event and so much more.

About Cry Out Experience

Cry Out takes place June 21st-23rd in Houston, Texas and is dedicated to fostering a profound practice of surrender and submission, leading us on a transformative journey of healing and restoration. Through the exercise of faith, courage, and wisdom, and a fervent desire to manifest inner strength, we create the atmosphere needed for every person to discover and unleash their inherent abilities, gifts, and talents.

Cry Out Experience 2024

Source: Cry Out Experience 2024 / General

Fostered in a space of intentional action, Cry Out brings each of us closer to God in authentic recognition of His Spirit and an unwavering desire to shift the seasons of life.  Through the act of “Crying Out,” we inspire a resolute commitment to embrace a higher calling, overcome obstacles, and ascend to a destiny of beautiful purpose and spiritual fulfillment.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Love, Life, Leadership and More with AV  was originally published on praisehouston.com

