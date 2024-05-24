Listen Live
Entertainment

Howard University Gospel Choir Performs At White House Dinner For Kenya President

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cropped view of black men and women singing in choir

Source: kali9 / Getty

Howard University‘s gospel choir performed at the White House last night for a special black-tie state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The gospel choir, specifically chosen by FLOTUS, performed alongside country music star Brad Paisley in a dinner hosting Kenya’s president, William Ruto, and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, who sources say are huge fans of gospel and country music.

President Ruto was once an evangelist and from time to time will lead praise and worship when he visits different churches throughout his country, making the special performance by Howard’s gospel choir all the more special.

SEE ALSO: Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Of the 500 guests in attendance, some featured appearances included former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, actors Michaela Coel, Sean Penn, and LeVar Burton, plus Reverend Al Sharpton, amongst several other well-known names.

In an effort to build ties with Africa, Biden curated the event to prove his loyalty following a trip that never transpired back in 2022. The dinner marks the first time a president has hosted an African leader since George W. Bush hosted the president of Ghana back in February of 2008.

Check out a brief clip from the moving performance below!

Howard University Gospel Choir White House Performance:

Howard University Gospel Choir Performs At White House Dinner For Kenya President  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Entertainment

Dr. Joel Tudman Shares Insights on Effective Communication and Listening in New Book ‘Listen, Learn, Love, Speak

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close