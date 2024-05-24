Listen Live
05.24.24
Our Blood Saves Lives: Schedule Your Blood Donation Today

Sickle cell disease disproportionately impacts the Black community. A single patient may need thousands of blood transfusions in their lifetime. Blood donors who are Black may be uniquely able to help patients with sickle cell disease. ​​​​​​​The Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring & often invisible health disparity in the U.S.

​​Patients with sickle cell disease often face a lifetime of treatment, including thousands of blood transfusions. Blood donors who are Black play a critical role in treating those with sickle cell, most of whom are of African descent.

Blood transfusion is essential in managing the pain & long-term health of those with sickle cell disease, most of whom are of African descent. To meet these needs, we’re working to grow the number of blood donors who are Black.

Join the Red Cross & Radio One Charlote #TeamUp4SickleCell & give: www.rcblood.org/37RKNdI 

#BlackBloodDonorsNeeded  #1053RnB #Praise1009 #1025TheBlock

