There Is A Leader In You | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.21.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “There Is A Leader In You”

We’ve been talking about how to grow your future by growing yourself. And one of the things I stress in my Ted talk for business titled “How to turn your setbacks and the Comebacks with an attitude of vaccine” is that you must become a more effective leader. Now, many people think that leaders are born, but I say that leaders are not mostly born. They are mostly developed like a diamond is developed overtime.

It starts as a piece of coal that overtime becomes full of pressure, it goes against adversity. It gets through those tough times and become better as a result, and it goes from being a little piece of coal to become a beautiful diamond.  

There’s a diamond on the inside of each and every one of you, but you must be willing to develop that diamond to become a better you. And that is something that everybody can do to become a better you. So listen to my Ted talk. Go to winwithwillie.com. Listen to the whole talk about leadership and about blowing yourself and you will win

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

There Is A Leader In You | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

