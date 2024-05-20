Listen Live
“The Preacher’s Wife” Musical Makes Its Debut In Person

Published on May 20, 2024

the preacher's wife musical - Velvet stage curtain in an auditorium

Source: Scott Harrison / Getty

The Preacher’s Wife musical kicked off its month-long run at the Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola stage last week in Atlanta.

Inspired by the 1996 holiday film starring Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington, and Courtney B. Vance, the musical highlights the celebration of family, community, hope, and faith, honing in on the power of hope through unexpected crisis. Tituss Burgess, known for his popular role on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” plays a huge role in the musical, bringing both the lyrics and the acting featuring an original score. Amber Riley, best known for her roles in “Glee” and “Being Mary Jane,” portrays the role of Julia Biggs (who was played by Houston), alongside several other notable cast members including Emmy Award winner, Loretta Devine.

After 15 long years of working to get the musical adapted, Burgess has finally seen the fruits of his labor and hard work come to fruition.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to give this to the world,” Burgess said. “I hope it brings audiences as much joy as writing it has brought me!”

Calling attention to the importance of faith and what that means in the 21st century, the musical adaptation seems to “dig a little deeper,” producer and writer Azie Dungey said of the project. With minor modern adjustments, but the same warm feeling the film left viewers with years ago, she says the musical is sure to bring “joy to the world” to everyone who goes to see it.

Performances are currently running now thru June 16.

