Listen Live

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Strive To Be Great"
05.20.24
HomeLifestyle

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.20.24
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Strive To Be Great”

I want to share with you some ideas to help you grow your future your finances your faith and your family and to help you win more one of those ideas is from my Ted talk. You know many people around the world get their motivation from a great organization that helps people to grow called Ted and I have a couple Ted talks, one for business and one for marriage or my business Ted talk I have a message entitled how to turn your setbacks into comebacks with an attitude of excellence. 

So those points that I share in the message is the importance of customer service and how important it is for you to grow yourself because your business success is built on a willingness to serve others and you can only do what you have the capacity to do so you must continue to grow yourself in my attitude of excellence book I share that great. People give great service while good people give good service mediocre people only have the capacity to give mediocre service and none of the people will kill an organization and go kill your future so you gotta grow yourself. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Supreme Court Rules Affirmative Action Is Unconstitutional In Landmark Case With Harvard And UNC
Local

Protesters Replace U.S. Flag with Palestinian Flag at UNC Campus

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Cloudy day in Charlotte city
Local

Charlotte Temperature Escalates

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close