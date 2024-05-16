Parole Board ‘Unanimously’ Says Murderer Who Drove Into BLM Protesters And Shot 1 To Death Should Be Pardoned

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Texas officials on Thursday formally recommended the gubernatorial pardon of a suspected white supremacist who was convicted of murder after driving his car into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters and shooting one of them to death.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Daniel Perry, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, ran a red light in Austin and drove right into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020. During the ensuing chaos that Perry ignited, he shot and killed Garrett Foster, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, which Perry told police he raised at him before Perry pulled his .357 revolver and fatally shot Foster five times. Shortly before Perry drove into the protesters and killed Foster, he posted on social media that he might “kill a few people on my way to work” because “they are rioting outside my apartment complex.”

It was in that context that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles “voted unanimously to recommend a full pardon” for Perry.

“The members of the Board of Pardons and Paroles delved into the intricacies of Perry’s case. The investigative efforts encompassed a meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case,” the board said in a statement.

The board’s self-described “thorough examination of the amassed information” led it to not only recommend a full pardon for Perry but also a “restoration of firearm rights” for — again — the man who all but committed a premeditated crime.

After all, a court filing revealed Perry has fantasized about shooting protesters while wearing a MAGA hat as well as “hunting Muslims in Europe” and getting paid for it.

According to the court document, on May 30, 2020, Perry wrote on Facebook: “I am imagining standing on a roof top with a megaphone and a maga hat saying looters will be shot leave the area immediately and then count down to zero or when they start breaking down the front door just opening up like it is open season.”

A text sent from Perry’s phone read: “Too bad we can’t get paid for hunting Muslims in Europe.”

An image of the phrase, “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” was also found on Perry’s phone, along with a meme about running people over and a text where Perry claimed to have “killed a homeless man by accident.”

Perry was convicted of murder last year. But less than 24 hours after Perry was on the receiving end of a guilty verdict, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to use his gubernatorial power to ignore the criminal justice system and pardon Perry. Abbot was urged to do so by countless conservative BLM haters such as white nationalist “news” personality Tucker Carlson and veteran protester killer Kyle Rittenhouse. “Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand your ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or progressive district attorney,” Abbott wrote in a statement he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I will work as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.” Abbott went on to say that he would approve “the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk.” And so it won’t surprise anyone when Abbott makes good on his promise to pardon Perry in the same state where its attorney general is simultaneously moving to void the overturned conviction of Crystal Mason, a Black woman who was sent to prison for the crime of illegally voting. Abbott, of course, failed to flex the same gubernatorial powers he’s wielding in Perry’s case. This is America. SEE ALSO: Texas Universities Cut Hundreds Of Jobs And Programs Related To DEI Initiatives Appeals Court To Decide If Texas County’s Racist Redistricted Voting Map Violated The Voting Rights Act

