Tye Tribbett Brings First Live Performance To Club Shay Shay

Tye Tribbett took Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay to church!
05.16.24
Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Brings First Live Performance To Club Shay Shay

Published on May 16, 2024

tye tribbett club shay shay performance - MegaFest 2017 - "Woman Thou Art Loosed" Opening Session

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Tye Tribbett brought the church to Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, gracing the stage with the show’s first live performance.

Tye Tribbett Brings First Live Performance To Club Shay Shay

In last night’s episode, Sharpe sat down with comedian and actor, Kel Mitchell, who revealed breaking points over the years that strengthen his faith and drew him closer to God overtime. In the spirit of hopefulness and positivity, the episode commenced with Tribbett performing two of his popular hits, “Be Alright” and “Only One Night Tho,” which left Sharpe in deep thought, prompting him to reflect on the words Tribbett sang.

After the musical performance, Sharpe shifted gears to ask the Grammy award-winning artist a question pertaining to the word of God.

“I’m listening to the words of the song and thinking about everything that has transpired over the last five years. How do we convince people to lean on the word of God, spiritually…that everything’s gonna be alright?” Sharpe asked.

Tribbett, known for sharing the word of God through song and on the pulpit, responded confidently, “Well we just have to stay consistent, Shay. If we stay consistent, keep encouraging people, keep speaking the Word, they’re going to hit a point in their life where all they have is that hope.”

Check out Ty Tribbett’s performance on Club Shay Shay below!

Tye Tribbett Brings First Live Performance To Club Shay Shay  was originally published on elev8.com

