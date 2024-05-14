Nick Cannon, Cam’ron, Shaunie Henderson & Others Join the Lineup for the 2024 BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit in Atlanta

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the nation’s leading Black digital media brand, is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated 2nd annual Disruptor Summit, a creative business conference designed to empower Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors. Hosted by Nationwide, this two-day event, taking place on May 17–18 in downtown Atlanta, serves to amplify, celebrate, and engage with trailblazers who have revolutionized their industries or markets through innovation, ingenuity, and/or new technology.

Following a welcome reception with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the 2024 Disruptor Summit will kick off with a fireside chat between multihyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur Nick Cannon and BLACK ENTERPRISE Director of Multiplatform Content Selena Hill that will focus on Cannon’s unconventional approach to ownership and business in the entertainment industry. Shaunie Henderson, the CEO of Amirah, Inc. and the creator and executive producer of Basketball Wives, will share the key business lessons she learned from launching one of television’s most prominent reality franchises. She will also talk about her new memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, with BLACK ENTERPRISE Multiplatform Content Producer, Ashlei Stevens. Plus, Harlem rap-legend-turned-popular-sports-media-podcaster Cam’ron will be featured in an exclusive fireside chat about his business playbook with BLACK ENTERPRISE Senior Digital Editor Sidnee Douyon.

“I’m super excited to be at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit. I’ve been a disruptor all my life and to be in a room full of disruptors, way makers, change agents, and people who are free thinkers in business and culture is going to be phenomenal,” said Cannon.

Additional speakers include Consumer Investor, Founder and CEO of Ruby Love and Caje and Co., Crystal Etienne; Founder & CEO of Render ATL, Justin E. Samuels; Founder of Modernblkgirl, Tiffany James; Founder of Neon Money Club, Luke Bailey; and notable trademark attorney and entrepreneur Rosezena J. Pierce., Esq. Attendees can expect discussions and workshops covering a range of topics, including redefining success in showbiz, mastering the stock market, fostering innovation for community impact, and more.

“As we gather for the 2nd annual Disruptor Summit, BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to continue our support and champion the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship within the Black business community,” says BLACK ENTERPRISE Chief Executive Officer Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “This summit serves as a pivotal component of our mission and a crucial platform that empowers Black entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, and resources needed to thrive in the business world.”

The Disruptor Summit will not only provide a stage for emerging entrepreneurs to shine but also serve as a gateway for potential partnerships, investments, and accelerated growth. Offering a unique opportunity for attendees to elevate their brands and demonstrate their entrepreneurial acumen, the summit will also feature the $15K Disruptor Pitch Competition hosted by Walmart. Moreover, the summit will culminate with the Disruptor Award presentation, honoring industry disruptors who are driving change and impact, such as Arian Simone, the founder of the Fearless Fund, Miss Diddy, the CEO of The Brand Group Inc., and Lena Ford, the CEO of Positively Lena, and Co-Founder of the Kinship Family Initiative.

“As a longtime partner of BLACK ENTERPRISE and title sponsor of this dynamic gathering, Nationwide is steadfast in supporting Black innovators and creators at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” said Lu Yarbrough III, Associate Vice President of Enterprise Diverse and Cause Marketing at Nationwide. “This conference offers valuable content and connection to help both emerging talents and established business owners disrupt the norm and drive economic inclusion.”

The summit aims to equip attendees with invaluable resources, insider knowledge, and actionable insights to empower them to innovate boldly, cultivate lucrative brands, and propel their enterprises to new heights. This year’s Disruptor Summit will be held at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, May 17–18. Alongside Nationwide, additional sponsors include Walmart, FedEx, and Pronghorn.

Nick Cannon, Cam’ron, Shaunie Henderson & Others Join the Lineup for the 2024 BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit in Atlanta was originally published on praiserichmond.com