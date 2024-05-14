Houston Society for Change Brings Sheilah Belle to Houston TX for Journey in the Journey book signing and Mini Tour

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Houston, Texas – May 14, 2024 — Houston Society for Change, under the leadership of Carl Davis, Executive Director, along with Black Nurses Association of Houston, National Council of Negro Women, Barbara Jordan Houston Section, Chandra Jackson, Chair & Norvella Smith, Co-Chair BEN, Allstar Sports Riders, Black Voters Matter and Houston Parks and Recreation Department, recently partnered to host a Book Signing with multi-media personality and cancer survivor Sheilah Belle “The Belle”. “What better way to wrap up, April, known as National Month of Hope” than to have “The Belle” tell her story and present hope through her new book “Journey in the Journey: Mind Body and Soul,” says Davis.

From touch down, until the last handshake, Mr. Davis, coordinated a tightly woven schedule that covered, reached and connected Ms. Belle with some of the most progressive, out spoken community activists, city leaders, schools, community programs and churches across Houston.

Only one hour after arrival, Pure Justice was the first stop. Located in the back room of a Community Center, with only a couple of seats open, there were teens, students and grandparents, sitting front and center, as this organization focused to empower, inspire, and activate its members and community supporters to champion restorative justice practices, equity in economic opportunities, and transformation to the criminal justice and economic structures of marginalized individuals. The conversation was very spirited, as it was evident that everyone was welcomed and all concerns and voices were heard.

The following morning included a mini tour of historic portions of Houston and how gentrification is gradually taking over parts of those communities. Speaking to students at Jack Yates High School was next on the schedule where Ms. Belle spoke to several classes, including the ONE GOAL students about life lessons, college life, social media and hope. Because of the generosity of Mr. Davis, students received an autograph copy of Ms. Belle’s book, as well as a few teachers and the school’s principal.

The highlight of the week centered around the book signing of Ms. Belle’s new book “Journey to Journey” Mind, Body and Soul and a conversation, where she shared her journey on how she navigated through breast cancer, other life lessons about health and trusting God. The evening was hosted by Houston Society for Change, Carl Davis and Moderator by Carmen Watkins, NAACP Senior Vice President of Membership Growth Unit Sustainability. With the Emancipation Park Culture Center, 3018 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, Texas, serving as the backdrop, the event was plush. The pink and soft warm décor was specifically designed with Ms. Belle and the title of her book, Journey in the Journey in mind. The evening including a reception, live music and amazing presentation by Texas State University Debate student Hanson Nwole and the long awaited conversation with the author, Sheilah Belle and Ms. Watkins. Covering her journey from being diagnosed with Breast Cancer to how God helped her in her fight to over come it, you could feel the emotion throughout the room.

Anthony Faulkner, one of the guess for the evening said, “I enjoyed the entire evening. It was warm, motivational, comedic at moments, emotionally moving and soul stirring.”

Before heading back to the East Coast, Ms. Belle was invited to a community church where she presented her “Digital Social Media Connect with The Belle” class to a group of senior citizens. Covering everything from phone and internet safety to how to take the best pictures with your phones, everyone had a lot of fun and learned a lot. The last stop before heading to the airport, included a community meeting at a church, where community issues were being discussed and suggestions were being offered on what should be done.

As a final gesture of appreciation, Ms. Belle was presented with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition, by the 18th Congressional District of Texas and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, that recognized Ms. Belle as a beacon of change in the Houston community that exemplifies her spirit of excellence of the United States of America.

Houston, truly does know how to do things big!

Houston Society for Change Brings Sheilah Belle to Houston TX for Journey in the Journey book signing and Mini Tour was originally published on praiserichmond.com