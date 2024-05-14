Black Man Faces 5 Years In Prison For Social Media Threats To Kill ‘All’ White People In New Jersey

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black man and former Marine is facing serious time in prison after being arrested and charged in a complaint for an alleged series of social media posts that threatened to carry out a plot to kill as many white people in New Jersey as possible.

The federal indictment against Joshua Cobb, came Friday, but the 23-year-old resident of capital city Trenton is accused of making the threats on social media back in late 2022.

Cobb was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce over a social media post that promised “to erase” white people in New Jersey.

While the motivation for Cobb’s avowed actions was not immediately clear, the social media post made a reference to his “struggles” as a Black man.

The social media post at the center of Cobb’s charges follows below:

I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason i specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can. As of today I have officially began planning my attack. It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey, I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race. I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground. I have already acquired 2 of the 4 firearms I plan to use for my attack, and I also know my entry and exit points already after the mayhem.

Cobb is also accused of making other subsequent social media threats last year to go on deadly shooting sprees with an apparent aspiration to become a serial killer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey shared quotes from those alleged social media posts that paint a picture of someone in “pain” who was intent on carrying out a homicidal campaign that did not make any references to race.

Imagine the rush you’d feel while shooting some sh*t up. Probably could get literally high off the adrenaline alone. I’d probably OD on my own adrenaline after the 10th body goes down. 100% someday. Just not yet thought. I want to continue training and buying more ammunition. Tbh I hope I do progress into a serial killer because I f*cking hate life man… But one day everyone will suffer. I promise I will make everyone feel my f*ucking pain. My deep, sincere, raw, & sharp pain. There is no way out for me. The only way out is bloodshed. Just wait man. Remember [my username]. [I] will leave clues when im done. I’m just leaving evidence for whoever investigates my case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey claimed in a press release that Cobb confessed to the alleged crime and a search of his phone found other stated plans for murderous shooting rampages that seemed to be motivated out of revenge. Unlike the social media post for which Cobb was charged, his alleged admission and plans allegedly uncovered on his phone did not refer to white people or race. Instead, they suggested that he didn’t care who he killed, so long as he did kill, and even suggested suicide.

It’s all a f*cking game and you all are going to die. I currently lack the means necessary to kill as many as I intend to but one day I will have the available resources (finance) to purchase the appropriate weaponry for my killing(s). All my life I have been doubyed… Ive been taken as the joke… ive been f*cked around with… well now its my turn. I am going to kill one of you mother*ckers I f*cking hate humanity. All of you f*cking duck and I don’t give a single f*ck about any of you though I may appear I do. Im ready to grt to the good part of my story where I start taking you mother f*ckers out and killing you all… My rampage will soon happen… I plan to now continue accumulating the necessary equipment needed to execute. Once all equipment is in, time will then tell. You will all die. I hate all of this sh*t and I feel like my only way out of the pain and suffering is by exploding. So I await… I await that moment so I can make those moments final. For whomever… myself or a victim.

In addition to facing five years in prison, Cobb could also be fined $250,000 if he’s found guilty.

In contrast, earlier this month, a convicted white supremacist in North Carolina who owned a KKK flag and Nazi memorabilia was sentenced under federal hate crime guidelines for terrorizing Black and brown people, including using racial slurs and threatening to kill them on multiple occasions. In that case, Marian Hudak was sentenced to fewer than four years in prison.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Illinois Man Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Shooting White Woman With Black Sons

White Man Threatened To Stab Black Men To Death While Yelling Racial Slurs, Says DA

The post Black Man Faces 5 Years In Prison For Social Media Threats To Kill ‘All’ White People In New Jersey appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Man Faces 5 Years In Prison For Social Media Threats To Kill ‘All’ White People In New Jersey was originally published on newsone.com