Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Always Tell The Truth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Always Tell The Truth”

We’ve been sharing bits and tidbits and ideas from my interview with Media icon Dr Cathy Hughes. All my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast. It was an incredible interview and she shared some powerful points that can help you and your business and your future to succeed today, I want to focus on something, she said. That was a tip for people who are trying to build a business and have more bills.

Then they have money to pay those bills, she said. You must tell people the truth. That’s right. Tell them the truth. Call people when you owe them and let them know that you don’t have the money right now. But you commit to pay them. And then she said she would send them something. It wasn’t the whole bill, but it was a payment toward it.

She said she told the truth, did the best she could to make sure that she kept her word, she said was a big a big part of her success. I encourage you to do what she did tell the truth, do the best you can until you can do better. It will grow your reputation for honesty and integrity, which will grow your business.

