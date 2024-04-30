Checkers Enter Playoffs at Historic Bojangles Coliseum

Playoff fervor sweeps Charlotte as the city’s enduring team, the Charlotte Checkers, gear up for action.
Anticipating a capacity crowd of 8,000 fans at Bojangles Coliseum on Thursday and Friday, the stage is set for historic moments.
With a legacy spanning 70 years, if the walls of the Coliseum could speak, they’d recount tales of countless stars and events. Erected in 1955, the venue has played host to an array of performances, from Prince to Queen, and even the King, seven times over.
While it has witnessed everything from basketball showdowns to Billy Graham sermons, its most enduring presence has been hockey, dating back to 1956.
Pat Kelly, who once played in the Coliseum as an opponent in 1959, recalls the arena’s earlier, more rugged days.
