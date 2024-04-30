FTC Prohibits Noncompete Clauses for Workers

A decision to prohibit noncompete clauses could have widespread implications for millions of Americans. The Federal Trade Commission suggests that eliminating these clauses could potentially increase the average worker’s earnings by $524 annually.
According to WCCB, current estimates from the agency indicate that over 30 million Americans are presently subject to noncompete clauses.
However, the proposed change is encountering resistance, which may impede its implementation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced intentions to file a lawsuit against the FTC, denouncing the decision as unlawful and characterizing it as a “blatant power grab” that could undermine businesses’ competitiveness.
