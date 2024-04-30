Listen Live
Local

The Patriots Select Former Mustang QB Drake Maye 3rd Overall

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake Maye Introductory Press Conference

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Drake Maye, former quarterback for UNC, saw swift action in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hailing from Huntersville and a graduate of Myers Park, Maye was chosen third overall by the New England Patriots. The two selections preceding him were the previous two Heisman Trophy winners, Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders).

During his tenure as the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback, Maye accumulated impressive statistics, amassing 7,929 passing yards and 62 touchdowns over two full seasons. He currently ranks as the school’s fifth all-time leading passer. According to Queen City News, in the last fall season, he led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 3,608 passing yards, along with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Beyond his passing prowess, Maye demonstrated his versatility by amassing 1,209 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground throughout his collegiate career.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

football local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

“Vote” Pins in a Row
Local

Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary

Lifestyle

Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close