Multiple Counties Investigating Cases of Rabies

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Officials Issue Warning Amidst Investigation of Multiple Rabies Cases.

Authorities are investigating several cases of rabies in the area, prompting a warning to residents. In Gaston County, officials are probing a second incident after responding to a home on Carolyn Circle in Gastonia earlier this week. According to investigators, a family dog attacked a raccoon that tested positive for rabies, marking the county’s second confirmed case this year.

Meanwhile, in Rowan County, the Animal Shelter reports that a cat tested positive for rabies, says WCCB. The infected cat was discovered in Mount Ulla near Highway 801.

Read the full story here