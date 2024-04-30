Listen Live
Multiple Counties Investigating Cases of Rabies

Published on April 30, 2024

Rabies vaccination Give it to the dog yourself

Source: sornwut tubtawee / Getty

Officials Issue Warning Amidst Investigation of Multiple Rabies Cases.

Authorities are investigating several cases of rabies in the area, prompting a warning to residents. In Gaston County, officials are probing a second incident after responding to a home on Carolyn Circle in Gastonia earlier this week. According to investigators, a family dog attacked a raccoon that tested positive for rabies, marking the county’s second confirmed case this year.

Meanwhile, in Rowan County, the Animal Shelter reports that a cat tested positive for rabies, says WCCB. The infected cat was discovered in Mount Ulla near Highway 801.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina

