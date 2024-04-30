Several Officers Shot in East Charlotte, Police Confirm

Several law enforcement officers have been shot in east Charlotte, as reported by CMPD. According to WCNC, the incident occurred on Galway Drive in the eastern part of the city. CMPD stated that members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force were conducting an investigation when they exchanged gunfire with a subject.
According to CMS, four schools—Devonshire Elementary School, Briarwood Academy, Cochrane Collegiate Academy, and Lawrence Orr Elementary School—are under a modified lockdown due to police activity in the vicinity. Dismissal transportation arrangements will be affected for all schools.
-
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
-
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
Deitrick Haddon's Latest Album: 'One Night in California' and Mission to Feed 5000 Children
-
HUMOR: 20 Questions For Church Folks
-
Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary
-
The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission
-
5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely