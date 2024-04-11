Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!
April 10th – 17th First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
April 22nd – 30th Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!
- Navigating Accusations with Love and Wisdom
- Eva Marcille Opens Up About Prioritizing Character-Building
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards! was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
What Are The Seven Last Words Of Jesus Christ?
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus