Listen Live
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!

 

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Major Market Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!
News

Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Red Wine Being Poured Into a Crystal Wine Glass
Local

Charlotte’s Culinary Scene

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

A table of Chinese food
Local

New Authentic Chinese Eatery Debuts in South End

Home Investors
Local

Lancaster County Emerges as the Fastest-Growing County

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close