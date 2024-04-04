Listen Live
Entertainment

Netflix Brings the Story of Moses Alive With New Series

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Social Media Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Netflix has brought the Bible to your television screen with the debut of the three-part faith-based documentary series, Testament: The Story of Moses. Not far off from Disney’s Prince of Egypt, the series seems to be the viewers choice. The series flexed as the no.1 streamed series on the popular platform since its release last month.

Narrated by Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, the 90-minute episodes in the The Story of Moses are full of action-packed drama featuring theologians and experts.

If you know anything about the life of Moses, you know that he endured a lot in his 120 years of life and this series makes sure to document the good, the bad, and the ugly, spanning from birth to The Promised Land. Some scenes are slightly graphic, but the visual will have you running to your Bible app to cross reference certain events depicted.

Testament: The Story of Moses is currently streaming on Netflix. Check it out and let us know what you think!

 

Netflix Brings the Story of Moses Alive With New Series  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Entertainment

Netflix Brings the Story of Moses Alive With New Series

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J

Willie Moore Jr Show

Tips For Growing Your Business Without Increasing Your Budget

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close