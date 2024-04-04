Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

How To Create A Winning Shot | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.04.24
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Create A Winning Shot”

I want to give you tips to come back in the game of life. We will have setbacks but you must make wise decisions in order to win. Imagine a golfer hits a shot off the tee and he or she hit the ball in a funny way and the ball takes a funny turn and ends up in the woods. 

That golfer must first to make a decision. He or she must decide to panic or not to panic. The wise golfer will first stop and think about the best way to get the ball back into play. After achieving that goal, then he or she can focus on winning. The lesson is in crisis challenging times. We must first decide to not panic and then get a plan to win. Once you do that, you will be on your way to turn that setback into an incredible comeback. 

This is Doctor Willie Jolly decide today to not panic and to win.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

How To Create A Winning Shot | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Lifestyle

How To Create A Winning Shot | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J

Willie Moore Jr Show

Tips For Growing Your Business Without Increasing Your Budget

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close