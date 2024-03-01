We’re thrilled to be celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting the incredible women in the Greater Charlotte area who have made such a positive impact.
It’s so important to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women to history, culture, and society, and we’re honored to be partnering with Dress for Success Charlotte’s “Women of Power” for this special initiative.
Each of these women has an inspiring story to share, and we can’t wait to showcase their achievements throughout the month of March on our Facebook page!
Join us in celebrating these remarkable Women of Power!
Women’s History Month: Celebrating Women of Power was originally published on mix1079.com
