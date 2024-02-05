Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Friends first we have found that the best marriages happen when you are married to your best friend. See, we all know that people get married for all sorts of reasons, like someone look good or they drove a fancy car. But the best marriages happen when you really like the person you’re married to, and if you are not presently married to the person who is your best friend, we got tips in the book to help you become better friends and best friends. So today’s tip is friends first.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

