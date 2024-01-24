Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Take Command Of Your Thinking and Transform Your Future”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my Willie jolly wealthy way show. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book How to win friends and influence people. That has changed the lives of millions of people around the world. And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called Take Command which gives you tools to take command of your thinking, your finances and your future.

Joe Hart said in order to win in business and life, you must choose your thoughts. Things will pop in your head, but you must choose the ones that will stay and the ones that will go. It’s like a bird flying above your head. You can’t keep the birds from flying above your head, but you can keep them from building a nest. Choose to focus on the positive thoughts and eliminate the negative thoughts and in the process you will choose to maximize the possibilities for your life. Decide to take command of your thinking and you will transform your future today.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Take Command Of Your Thinking and Transform Your Future | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com