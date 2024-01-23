How To Go From Crisis To Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Go From Crisis To Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my really jolly, wealthy way show and podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book How to win friends and influence people that has changed the lives of millions of people around the globe. And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called Take Command Take Command, which gives you tools of take command of your thinking, your finances and your future, your heart said.

In order to win in business and life, you must focus on the things you can change and decide not to sit and Stew about the things you cannot change. None of us likes COVID or what happened with COVID and the restrictions and changes that we had to deal with during COVID, but the wise decided to look for the opportunities that were in the crisis. Joe Hart and I both agree that wherever there’s a burden, there’s a take command of your future about making the most of the challenges. Don’t waste the crisis.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

