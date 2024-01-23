Win A Valentine’s Day Experience: Tickets, Rose & Serenade!

Hey Charlotte, get ready for a Valentine’s Day Experience like never before!
Praise 100.9 is giving you the chance to make this Valentine’s Day truly special with our Red Hearts and Roses Contest! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to an unforgettable concert! It’s Red Hearts and Roses with Rudy Currence!
But that’s not all! You’ll also receive a dozen exquisite roses – and here’s the cherry on top – during the concert, Rudy Currence himself will serenade you and your valentine with a song to remember.
How can you be a part of this unforgettable experience? It’s easy!
HOW TO WIN: Register to win below or you can text the keyword RED to shortcode 60796. Two ways to win, an extraordinary concert experience, a dozen roses and a special serenade from the incredible Rudy Currence.
Friday, Feb 9 at Society at 229 in Charlotte. It’s all love on Charlotte’s Inspiration Station.
ENTER TO WIN:
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
A Tribute to Mom
Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
The Unbreakable faith of the Chaney Family: Part II
National Organization Honors Three Pioneers from our Community
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City