Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Definition Of Greatness”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve been sharing messages this week from Dr. Martin Luther King. There’s a message I often shared in my speeches for corporation about service, and it is something that Dr. King inspired me with. He gave us a message that said if you want to be recognized, that’s wonderful. If you want to be important. That’s wonderful, but the greatest will be the servant and that creates a new definition of greatness.

See, you don’t have to have a college degree to serve somebody. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agreed to serve somebody. You don’t have to know about Plato and Aristotle to serve somebody you don’t know have to know about Einstein’s theory of relativity to serve somebody. All you need is a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love and you can serve somebody else, and therefore you can be great today.

I encourage you to serve somebody, do something to serve someone and your business will grow and your life will grow.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Definition Of Greatness | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com