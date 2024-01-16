The Power of Big Dreams | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Big Dreams”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

This week we’ve been celebrating Dr Martin Luther King and he gave a famous speech called I have a dream. We’ve all heard those powerful words and that soul-starting passionate delivery. Yet there’s something about the speech that made me stop and wonder. He did not say I have a wish. He said I have a dream. Why? Why did he say I have a dream?

Because he knew that dreams are ongoing, that they could become realities while wishes are not something that we really expect to become a reality, we wish upon a star. We saw a penny and to a wish him well, but we don’t really expect them to bring us any success yet. We know that dreams have power.

You can dream about becoming the President of the United States. You can dream about becoming the vice president. You can dream about starting a business, writing a book you can dream about making a difference. So today I want you to not wish, but to dream. And if you’re gonna dream, might as well dream big.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

