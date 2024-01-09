Do What God Told You To Do | Faith Walking

Listen, good people. What I love about scripture is God’s word is true. We know that God’s word is infallible. I know some people have a lot of interesting things to say, but I’m I’m telling you, when you get in the book and you find out what God said and what he said about you, it is a game changer.

Warren was preaching and yesterday his message was “he said what he said,” and we know in the beginning God told Adam and Eve to be fruitful and multiply, but they didn’t do that. They were kicked out of the garden for disobedience, right. We know the story.

The world got real evil, so God said I’m going to wipe it clean. We’re going to have a flood, and we’re going to ask Noah to do this again. So again, he told Noah and his family to be fruitful and multiply. Here’s the thing that I think is so interesting. God said it. And when the first people didn’t do it, he said I still said what I said. I still need you to be fruitful and multiply… you didn’t do it, but I’m going to get somebody else to do it.

Don’t Miss Out on Your Promise

Please don’t let that be your story. Don’t let your wrong choices and your disappointments cause you to miss your blessing, calling, and promise because you did not do what God said. Whether the enemy tricks you or whether you’re doubting God or fearful or worried about people, do what God told you to do! It doesn’t matter how challenging and how difficult it is. If he told you to do it, he’s equipping you to do it. He’s giving you what you need to do to do it. Get the job.

We must be fruitful and multiply. What does that mean? That means make more believers. That means make a difference in this world. Make an impact. This world is not just about you. We can’t sing “Me, Myself, and I” as believers. Why? Because we have to worry about other people. Ministry means people drawing the laws telling them about Jesus, getting them prepared to go out to win souls. That’s what we have to do. We have to be like an army of people coming together. The body of Christ, the Kingdom, being fruitful and multiplying. This message of Jesus so the world knows that he saves, heals and delivers. Yes, we know people have done things wrong. It does not change the power and potency of the word of God. Get in the word of God. Know what it says. Stand on what it says, declare what it has said and do what God has told you to do.

God doesn’t change his mind. I promise you. If you can’t hear [him] clear your ears. His word says, “my sheep know my voice and a stranger they will not follow.” Love you, and I mean it y’all. That’s my faith walk.

Do What God Told You To Do | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com