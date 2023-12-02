Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Light the Knights Festival is back for the 2023 holiday season at Truist Field, located at 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC.

The festival will feature a regulation-size ice rink on the field, a 6-lane snow tubing slope in the outfield (which requires signing a waiver to tube or skate), exquisite holiday lights, live entertainment, on-field concessions, gift vendors, and of course, a visit from Santa himself.

The festivities will take place from Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, to Sunday, January 1st, 2024. Don’t miss out on this holiday season’s exciting and unique experience!

Find more information and tickets here.