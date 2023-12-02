The Light the Knights Festival is back for the 2023 holiday season at Truist Field, located at 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC.
The festival will feature a regulation-size ice rink on the field, a 6-lane snow tubing slope in the outfield (which requires signing a waiver to tube or skate), exquisite holiday lights, live entertainment, on-field concessions, gift vendors, and of course, a visit from Santa himself.
The festivities will take place from Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, to Sunday, January 1st, 2024. Don’t miss out on this holiday season’s exciting and unique experience!
