CeCe Winans’ “The Goodness Tour” Set for 2024

January 10, 2023 — The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history.

Her mantel today holds a staggering 15 GRAMMY Awards, 22 Dove Awards, and 15 Stellar Awards. She’s been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She’s sold millions of albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like “”Count on Me,”” her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum ‘Waiting to Exhale’ soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from churches around the world to The White House.

Her most recent album, Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC) resonated strongly with fans leading to over 325 million downloads, multiple award wins and CeCe’s first solo tour in over 10 years. The impact Believe For It made has inspired CeCe to do it again, with new music and a new tour coming soon. She and her husband pastor Nashville Life Church in Nashville, TN.

