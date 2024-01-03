Keep Your Past In The Rear View Mirror | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Keep Your Past In The Rear View Mirror”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I don’t want to say happy New Year. It’s a new year and a new opportunity to do bigger and better things than you did in the past. I wanna ask you to make a commitment that you will not dwell on the past, but use the past rather as a rear view mirror. Look back every now and then use the past as a reference point, but don’t dell, on it look ahead and look at all the great things in front of you and then go about achieving great results.

You can develop the mindset where you truly believe that this will be a better year because you will do the work to make it a better year. The best way to predict the future is to create the future and Itruly believe your best is still yet to come.

Can you believe that with me? Can you believe that for yourself as well? If so, let's get going and make it happen.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

