Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Another New Year’s message to bless you good from a wonderful man of God Bishop Joel Peebles, bless us with the word…..
God bless your family.
This is Bishop Joel Peebles from The City of Praise Family Ministry. I also have the blessing of being the presiding Bishop of Global United Fellowship. This is your ministry moment.
We wanna talk about protecting our children in the next season. In First Kings Chapter 3, Solomon said to the Lord, he said, Lord, you have been extravagantly generous with my father, David, and he’s lived faithfully in your presence. Now, Lord bless me, because of his relationship with you. See, I want to let you know that God is going to bless your children based off how you live your life. I find that extraordinary. Because what it means is even if my children fall pretty difficult, even if they struggle, even if they go wayward, there is an anointing that I can have in my relationship with Christ that allows my children to be protected. You see, as you’re listening, there may be a parent who’s struggling with their child’s pain. Maybe someone’s going through a season and life where their greatest prayers. Lord, protect my child as they go through the season. Help them to make godly decisions. See what we’re going to believe is that God’s faithfulness to, you will bless their life.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Missouri School Board Reverses Decision To End Black History Classes, But With Stipulations
- Byron Perkins, First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player, Is Entering 2024 NFL Draft
- MLK Day 2024: The King Center Reveals Detailed Schedule Of Events For Upcoming Holiday
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
New Year’s Message | Bishop Joel Peebles was originally published on getuperica.com
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]
-
iOne Digital Senior Vice President Allison McGevna-Cirino On How To Succeed In Media
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later