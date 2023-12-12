The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 3) – The Gift of A Positive Attitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 3) – The Gift of A Positive Attitude”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be ha ha jolly as we celebrate this wonderful time of the year. I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. On the third day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of a positive attitude.

The optimist sees opportunities in every danger while the pessimist sees danger in every opportunity. This Christmas decide to look at life from a positive perspective, you cannot choose what happens to you, you cannot choose what happens around you, but you can choose what happens in you. It’s your choice. So choose to have a positive attitude. Attitude it’s 10% what happens to you and 90% what you think about it and do about it. People with a positive attitude win more and it is true. Attitude definitely determines altitude.

So this Christmas share the gift of a positive attitude and get ready to fly higher.

