The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 1) – The Gift of Self-Confidence | Dr. Willie Jolley

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be jolly as we celebrate this wonderful time of the year. I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day on the first day of Christmas, I want to share the gift of self-confidence. The old parable states the most beautiful thing you can ever wear is self.

This Christmas, forgive yourself of past mistakes and past failures. Learn to speak well and good to yourself and of yourself, and then spread that confidence to others. Keep in mind that before you can really love others, is it best to 1st truly love self. Not conceded love of self, but esteem-building love of self every day. Tell yourself that you are beautifully and wonderfullyy made and you are a masterpiece because you are created by the master. So this Christmas start with the gift of self-confidence. Wear it and then share it with others.

