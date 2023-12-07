The Entrance To New Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Entrance To New Opportunities”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

In the day and this time of challenge I want to give you tips to come back often. A setback will come in the form of an exit door. We have all been forced to leave what was comfortable and we are not sure what will come from all this change that’s happening in our world.

And I say you must look at this situation from a different perspective and say I have possibility thinking because I know that every exit door is also an entrance door to somewhere new when you leave one place you’re automatically entering to another place a place filled with new possibilities and opportunity, like a lady who read my book after getting fired and she started a small business and went on to generate millions of dollars in her new place. So you must go forward with faith and remember every exit is an entrance where you too can win.

