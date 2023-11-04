Don’t Forget to Set Your Clocks for Daylight Savings

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On this Sunday, at 2 a.m., clocks will turn backward by one hour, giving us an extra hour of sleep and officially marking the end of DST.

As the days grow shorter and nights longer, the conclusion of Daylight Saving Time serves as a reminder to adjust our clocks, watches, and various timekeeping devices. While many welcome the additional hour of rest, it’s essential to make the change to stay synchronized with the standard time.

As we “fall back,” take this opportunity to also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, ensuring they are in proper working order for the upcoming winter months.