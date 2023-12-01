The word “substance” just gained a whole new meaning!
Marvin Sapp talks new project and introduces ‘You Kept Me’ single on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell! He explains how the song was inspired by thought about God’s covering, protection, and sustenance during the pandemic. Though a trying time, God allowed us to all “make it [through].”
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
See: Marvin Sapp, Mahalia Jackson and More Named Inductees For The Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame
With over 30 years in the music industry, Sapp continues breaking barriers and making history in his own right. He was inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (Atlanta, Georgia) in October, amongst other musical legends like Mahalia Jackson, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri, etc.
“This is stuff that you never expect to happen, especially if you sing gospel music…Our focus [is to] elevate the kingdom of God…so when you get the opportunity to be celebrated in the genre that you have served for so many years, and didn’t have to compromise to get there, It’s a really good feeling,” Marvin Sapp said.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Stream Marvin Sapp’s new project Substance wherever you get your music!
Head to www.MarvinSapp.com for music, merch, and so much more!
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM
Related: “You Kept Me” Marvin Sapp
Related: Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees
Related: Smokie Norful Introduces ‘In My Name’ Remake | Get Up Exclusive
Marvin Sapp Introduces ‘You Kept Me’ Single [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com
-
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Praise Charlotte 100.9