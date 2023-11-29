Good News Equals Great Results | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Good News Equals Great Results”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Someone asked me, Hey, Doctor Jolly, you seem to stay positive. But how? How do we stay positive? And Mr. all this bad news? My answer was that I made a decision years ago to limit the amount of bad news I listened to. Or I look at. Look, if you take a sponge and put it in a bucket of water and it gets to a point where it cannot take anymore water.

And then becomes useless. The same is true for you and me. There is a point where we cannot take anymore bad news and it renders us ineffective. I recommend you limit the bad news on television, radio and turn on some stations and listen to some positive music, positive information and turn that on every day to make your good news? Get some good news.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

