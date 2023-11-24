Todd Dulaney Premieres His New Song ‘It’s Working’ featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker

I’m Erica Campbell. And joining us here at the Get Up Church, no stranger, our friend and brother, Todd Dulaney, is here to introduce a new single, good morning, my friend welcome.

TODD DULANEY

Yo, good morning.

GUMEC

How you feeling about this song? This number one song?

TODD DULANEY

I’m just, you know, it’s overwhelming though, because I mean we keep doing It right. God keeps doing it, we back at the top again and that is what a legend, you know. I mean, so I can’t go wrong. Got fish hairs on there with me. And and I think it’s it’s just a powerful song people just get a chance to know it’s working out for you.

GUMEC

Yeah, absolutely. Well, y’all, let’s play it for you. Here it is. The number one song. It’s working with Todd Dulaney, featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker on get up mornings.

GUMEC

I’m I’m happy for you. I’m so, so happy for you. This is your 7th Airplay leader. Uh, this song you had many. What keeps you going? What keeps you pushing?

TODD DULANEY

Yeah, well, you know, I try to take life right and just and and let it lead me to what’s next. Like, I mean, we went through a pandemic. I wonder, like, so that kind of led me to the songs that I needed to let the world know that it’s working because I don’t know about everybody else. But the pandemic was rough for me. It was so rough, he that it’s probably blocked my faith. Took me out of my position and so I let that lead me to the next song and then now that we come out of that. I got something else I think in my back pocket as well.

GUMEC

I love it and I love that honesty. I love. I love when people are, you know, people who. Are out front, don’t front you know what I mean?

TODD DULANEY

E almost didn’t make it. Do you hear me? Like, like you know, I mean, we just honest, honest about it. Like, I almost did not make it out with my faith like I thought I thought I would never be the same again. I’m like I’m different. I’m wiling out. I’m outside. And God, I don’t know if I can get back to you. But man, God stayed the course with me and I’m so glad to be back and so glad. Yeah, that’s awesome.

GUMEC

Amen we are glad to have you back. Listen, you’ve titled this new record. The journey continues. What inspired that title.

TODD DULANEY

Yeah, that’s it’s more of what we talking about, like like, seriously, the journey is just long and hard and and like I got a chance recently to be around CeCe Winans and you know they call her jesus, sister. Right? So you know just spending some time with her like where she said. Todd, you can go so high, but you gotta stay focused and then it just reinvigorated me because I was losing right.

You think you focused on God, but you really not, right? You start doing things your own way and yeah. Ohh yeah, she helped me a lot. So that’s this whole thing for me. The journey continues because everybody’s on one.

