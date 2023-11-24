Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How Gratitude Can Save Your Life”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently had the honor to give the eulogy for my friend Captain Jerry Coffey. Jerry Coffey was a Vietnam veteran, but he was a POW. He spent seven years at the Hanoi Hilton in captivity. One of the things he talked about in his book, his gratitude saved his life.

He said, the enemy could take his freedom, but that they could not take his gratitude. He said that he had that choice, and that was his choice all by himself. He said. He was taken away from his wife and his children for seven years, but he decided that they could not take his gratitude for being alive and for being able to continue to be grateful to God for every day. Wow. A powerful lesson that you can use when you feel like life is holding you captive. Be grateful and thank God for every day and be willing to say like my friend. Pastor John Jenkins says I’m still here!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

How Gratitude Can Save Your Life | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com