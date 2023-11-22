How To Live A Full Life | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Live A Full Life”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s days wake up and win message for success is focused on helping you overcome this challenging time and helping you to turn your setbacks into comebacks and then turn those comebacks in the greenbacks. Many people limit their success to their age. My question is, what does age have to do with it at all, with your success?

Comedienne George Burns, was 99 years old and signed a 10 year contract with Caesar’s Palace. He said he would have signed a 20 year contract, but they didn’t think they would be in business. He used to say his key to successful to get up and look in the obituaries. If his name was not listed then he would get busy. He lived until he was 100 years old and then he died.

Not like many who retire from living at 65 and are simply buried years later, I implore you to not stop living until you die and Satchel Page, your great Legal League Baseball player who said something about age as he was pitching in his 60s. Age is about mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter. Hey, give your all in life. And if all you have with all that you have of life and make the most of it. Hey, look, your age doesn’t make a difference. It’s your thinking that makes the difference.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

