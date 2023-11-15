Listen Live
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!

Published on November 15, 2023

"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Congrats to newly engaged singer, songwriter and actress, Koryn Hawthorne! Known for her song, “Won’t He do It”, and her latest single, “Look at God”, Koryn announced her engagement to longtime friend, Hunter Register, with an Instagram post that includes pictures from their engagement photo shoot, with the caption, “An @essence exclusive ! Sooo in love”. What better way to tell the world about your engagement than to let the people HAVE IT with a fabulous “Essence Exclusive” engagement photo shoot spread?! The couple looks beautiful and happy. Koryn looks stunning!

The Essence writer says, “Hawthorne, 25, recently became engaged to her partner, Hunter Register, 27. He popped the question in New Orleans, about a two hour drive from where the pair grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana.”

Essence writer, Victoria Owumarogie, goes on to say, “The two have known each other since they were kids because their brothers used to play basketball together, but they never could have foreseen that their innocent beginnings would turn into a love connection.”

Congrats to the beautiful couple! #youngblacklove #welovetoseeit

 

Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

