How To Stay Strong When Your World Shakes Apart | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Stay Strong When Your World Shakes Apart”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been doing a one man show residency in Washington, DC for the last few weeks and so many people. So many people have been inspired and they came to me and said, we want you to know that this has moved us. I want to encourage you to go to thecomebackshow.com, that comebackshow.com and I encourage you to watch the video of the lady who said she was broken, broken. Her mother had died about six months earlier, and she was broken until she came and was inspired that she could go on.

Hey, here’s another one of the things I share in the show that sometimes we cry out to God. Our world is shaking apart, our world is shaking apart only to find out that it’s God doing the shaking. He got to shake your world up to give you some direction, reflection, introspection and help us to get a new way of living and thinking. Cause when you think you can, you start to do better. And so when you think you can, you can.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

