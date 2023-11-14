Smokie Norful Introduces ‘In My Name’ Remake | Get Up Exclusive

Pastor Smokie Norful introduces his new song ‘In My Name’ exclusively on Get Up Mornings!
This modern day rendition mixes the comfort of the original song with Smokie’s signature sound. He explains that it was not only a way to put his spin on a gospel classic, but to pay tribute to the originator, Milton Brunson of The Thompson Community Singers (and later Kim McFarland).
“This [was] an opportunity to go back and pay tribute…It’s a powerful song…a little nostalgic but it was my way of putting a new twist on it and lending my voice to a wave that God has already began,” Smokie said.
The lyrics of the song, deriving directly from biblical scriptures, are dynamic without explanation.
“And whatever you ask in My name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything in My name, I will do it.” -John 14:13-17 NKJV
March 2024 is the tentative date for the full project’s release. Stay tuned!
Grammy-award winning Smokie Norful is the Pastor of Victory Cathedral Worship Center in Bolingbrook, Ill. Follow him @smokienorful and his church @getthevictory!
