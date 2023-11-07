Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #7″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing a special series with my 10 tall for success principles that can help you win. Right now they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. They’re found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. Today is step #7 the power of a plan. If you fail to plan, you are. Really planning to fail.

Every great building has a blueprint, every winning team has a game plan, and every great achievement is a result of a plan. The plan can change, it can grow, it can shift, but there needs to be a plan. You have a plan to get to work every day, don’t you? If there’s a detour that you give up and go home, no. You simply adjust to the detour. Do the same with your life.

Plan your work, and work your plan to be flexible and you will be amazed at the results. You can do it, just plan it and make it happen.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

10 Principles To Win BIG #7 | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com